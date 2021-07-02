JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY remained flat at $$124.96 during trading on Friday. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.31. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

