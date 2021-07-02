JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 871,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KINZ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.