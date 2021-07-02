JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $439.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.70), with a volume of 99594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of £661.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 426.55.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.