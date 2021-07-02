K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F) Insider Buys A$22,835.10 in Stock

K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F) insider Brian Miller bought 73,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,835.10 ($16,310.79).
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
K2fly Company Profile
