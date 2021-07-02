K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at C$9,832,957.50. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

