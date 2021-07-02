Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Trading Down 3.4%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. 176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40.

About Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.