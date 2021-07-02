KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,595 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

