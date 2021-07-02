Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Poste Italiane has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.