Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €790.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €790.00 ($929.41) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

Shares of Kering stock traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €739.20 ($869.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €719.46. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

