Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €750.00 by Morgan Stanley

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €774.45 ($911.12).

EPA KER opened at €739.20 ($869.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €719.46. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

