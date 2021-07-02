Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.