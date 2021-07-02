KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,115 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

