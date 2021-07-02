Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 175,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,255.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $549.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

