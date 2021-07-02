Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 817,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Kimball International alerts:

KBAL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,879. The stock has a market cap of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kimball International by 87.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 437,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 606,233 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 216,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 133,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.