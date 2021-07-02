Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is taking robust steps to lower costs. In this regard, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs are yielding. Moreover, management intends to remain committed to its K-C Strategy 2022. Further, the Softex Indonesia buyout is contributing to sales. However, the company’s K-C Professional unit is seeing softness due to declines in away-from-home demand amid the pandemic. During first-quarter 2021, segment sales declined 11% year over year. Also, Kimberly-Clark is incurring high COVID-19 costs and commodity inflation. In first-quarter, sales and earnings fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Moreover, management lowered its 2021 view to reflect more challenging conditions in the short term.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.07.

KMB opened at $133.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

