Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $27,688.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kineko has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00126796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00167805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,991.56 or 0.99849636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,500,736 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.