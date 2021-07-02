Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.82). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 367.60 ($4.80), with a volume of 5,684,623 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

