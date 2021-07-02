Kingsoft Cloud Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the average daily volume of 207 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 95,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,274. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KC. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

