Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

