Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0549 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Klever has a total market capitalization of $186.58 million and $1.19 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00126796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00167805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,991.56 or 0.99849636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

