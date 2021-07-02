Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

