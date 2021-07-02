KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 41,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average volume of 18,554 put options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 162,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,878. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $1,820,000.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.