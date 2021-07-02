Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $886.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

