Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $61.24. 863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.53. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

