Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of LKFN opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

