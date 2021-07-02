Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at $415,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.