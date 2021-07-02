Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.60

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 16934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after buying an additional 101,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $2,590,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

