LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

LXS opened at €59.26 ($69.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

