Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSCC stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

