Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,822 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.