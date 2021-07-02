Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,416 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

