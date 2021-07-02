Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

