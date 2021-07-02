Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 432,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,464,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,000,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,921,000 after buying an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.44. 6,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,134. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.07.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

