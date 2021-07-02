Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,739 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 402,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082,756. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

