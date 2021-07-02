Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,886. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.14 and a twelve month high of $400.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.