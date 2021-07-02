Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 89,577 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,577 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. 55,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,349. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

