Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $541.15 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 718,523 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Ryanair worth $541,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,757 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.09. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.66.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.