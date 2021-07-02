Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $862.21 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Waste Management worth $862,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 196,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.16. 10,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,597. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

