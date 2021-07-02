Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,202,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $661,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.10. 181,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,778. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.