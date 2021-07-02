Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 298,279 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of Vulcan Materials worth $274,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

NYSE VMC traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $172.07. 15,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.43 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

