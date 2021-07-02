Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $41.78

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $40.77. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 858 shares trading hands.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 890,832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 36.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $24,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

