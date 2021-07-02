Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.93. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,033,000 after buying an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. 31,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.