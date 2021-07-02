Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

