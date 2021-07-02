Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Director Neil Miotto Buys 650,000 Shares

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $8.03 on Friday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

