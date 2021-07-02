Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €244.70 ($287.88). Linde shares last traded at €243.35 ($286.29), with a volume of 822,296 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €242.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

