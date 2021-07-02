Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells $2,522,000.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LQDT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.14 million, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $8,962,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.