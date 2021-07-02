LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-$980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.13. 3,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,215. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

