Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 1,635,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.