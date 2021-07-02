Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 475,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 37,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.