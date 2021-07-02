Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC opened at $164.64 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,368 shares of company stock valued at $14,555,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

